Easter joy in Avoca after rediscovery of pre-famine chalice

A silver and gold, pre-famine chalice has been rediscovered in the parish of Avoca during a major clear out in a parish house.

Dating from 1811, the stunning chalice was identified as a vessel that went missing (along with its sister) decades ago after intricate details from the Catholic diocese’s inventory from the time period confirmed its age and authenticity.

The chalice is engraved with the old name for Avoca, ‘Newbridge Chapel’, which was a tiny building adjacent to the present cemetery. Built by miners from the locality, the present-day church wasn’t completed until 1862.

Avoca parish priest, Fr Michael Murphy, has already undertaken renovation work on the chalice. Praising the discovery, Fr Murphy said: “The chalice is part of the county’s heritage and will be used in the parish in the future. Parishioners are hopeful that the 1826 chalice may also be rediscovered in the future.”

It’s an exciting time in Avoca, with the parish preparing to repair and renovate its four churches, in Avoca, Templerainey, Barniskey and Ballycoog.

Their fundraising begins with an evening of song in Avoca Church on Friday, April 21.