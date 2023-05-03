Dramatic fall in Arklow rentals ‘absolutely an emergency’

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald has called spiralling situation ‘a housing emergency’

With only one rental property on the market in the Arklow Municipal District, residents facing imminent eviction have almost no accommodation prospects amid a deepening housing crisis in south Wicklow.

The devastating impact in Arklow can be explained, at least in part, by the lack of options available to tenants served with notices to quit, with local landlords cashing in on inflated housing market prices en masse.

At the time of writing, there were 35 rental properties in Wicklow listed on Daft.ie and just one of the properties – a two-bed, two-bathroom apartment in Avoca for €1,150 per month – is located in the Arklow MD.

Most rental properties in Wicklow are dotted along the commuter belt, with 20 in the Bray MD (11 in Greystones and nine in Bray) and nine in Wicklow town. Five properties are available in west Wicklow, which is also experiencing well-documented housing problems, while there are another six located across county lines in neighbouring Gorey.

Arklow’s long-awaited Waste Water Treatment Plant is a major contributing factor to the housing crisis, with no significant developments expected in the town until the massive project is complete in 2025.

The Central Statistics Office released a report on New Dwelling Completions for the quarter of 2023, which outlined that almost a fifth (19.9%) of completed dwellings nationally were constructed in the Mid-East region, which incorporates Louth, Meath, Kildare, and Wicklow.

Although there were a comparable number of dwellings completed in Arklow (55), Wicklow (60) and Gorey (53), new houses in Arklow have done little to scratch the surface of the town’s ever-increasing housing needs.

“I haven’t seen any improvements in the situation – very few people with a notice to quit on my list have secured private housing,” said Cllr Pat Fitzgerald. “Not a day goes by without someone ringing me. People that do not want to leave their town but have nowhere to go.

“Just yesterday, I got two emails from people in distress. This morning I got another one. I follow these cases, contact the Council and call landlords to do me a favour, but in the main, people who come to me don’t find housing.

“It is so hard to see someone coming in with tears in their eyes. It gets to me, maybe more so than others, because I’m a bit older than most councillors.

“It’s having a terrible effect on their mental health. I can tell by talking to them that their nerves are destroyed by all the uncertainty. In some cases, the quality of the houses they are in aren’t even up to scratch. But, with the housing situation, they have to take what they can get.

“Some have resorted to moving back in with their families, especially younger folk, which is not ideal. When children are living in cramped conditions, it can create problems in the household. However, not everyone has this option or a large family behind them with a room free.

“As I have said before, housing in Arklow is as bad as I’ve seen it in over 24 years. With the population increasing and the Waste Water Treatment plant still a couple of years away, there will be a huge amount of pressure on housing over the next few years.

“I look at Arklow, then I look at Gorey, who have their own treatment plant and houses being built, and I wonder when Arklow will get to that stage because it can’t come soon enough.”

Echoing his colleague’s sentiments, Cllr Pat Kennedy added: “This is a nightmare and absolutely an emergency. I have been in touch with two families with notices to quit recently.

“One is moving back in with their family, while the other was offered to extend their tenancy at an increased rent – which they simply cannot afford.

“We need a total re-think of how we are providing houses in the county. We need to look at it by MD and break it down into the towns and villages. If we provide housing in every village we can get on top of it, but there seems to be no appetite to target housing in specific areas.

"There are 10 or 11 villages in the Arklow district alone. Aughrim could do with 50 houses, and Redcross needs 20 – that’s how we should be breaking it down.

“There’s no point in Irish Water and Wicklow County Council repeatedly saying that we don’t have services here. Temporary package treatment plants are an alternative and have been used by developers waiting on infrastructure in the past.

“There is a housing emergency in south Wicklow and we need to be pursuing emergency solutions.”