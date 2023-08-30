‘Disgraceful’ scenes as mattress dumped by Pure Mile sign in Wicklow

Rubbish dumped next to a Pure Mile at the Avoca end of the Beech Road in south Wicklow.

A Wicklow Tidy Towns group has voiced their disgust at a ‘disgraceful’ and flagrant incident of illegal dumping after a mattress and rubbish were found abandoned right next to a Pure Mile sign.

Volunteers from the Avoca Tidy Towns group were shocked to find the miscellaneous items dumped at a forestry pull-in at the end of the flyover bridge on the Beech Road, which connects Avoca and Arklow, earlier this month.

A proud member of the Pure Mile Project, which encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile, or miles, of road and keep the area litter-free, Bernie Ivers of Avoca Tidy Towns said that, while not a regular occurrence in the area, thre recent discovery was about as blatant as illegal dumping gets.

“I’m happy to say that we haven’t had this kind of dumping in quite a while, but we found a good bit of stuff at the forestry pull in there the other day,” Bernie said.

“There were mattresses and ends of carpet, stuff that you might find in a skip after someone has been renovating a house or what have you.

“I’m sure the irony of someone dumping right next to a Pure Mile sign won’t be lost on the public, and just goes to show you how little these people care about the environment. It’s almost like someone saying that they’re going to dump, no matter what anyone says.

“We do regular litter picks on the Beech Road, and it’s hugely disappointing that this disgraceful illegal dumping happened.

“We’re part of the Pure Mile Project here, which is just a fantastic initiative that we’re very proud to be a part of, and we’re just so grateful to them for helping us to get rid of the rubbish. We notified them as soon as we found it, and they were right down to us.

“The funny thing is, we only published some information on social media last week about Wicklow County Council’s mattress amnesty, which highlighted centres in Greystones and Baltinglass where you can, legally, bring your mattresses and dispose of them,” Bernie added.

“If these people had the transport, which they obviously did, to be hauling around a mattress, then what was stopping them from going that extra mile to drop it off at one of these locations?

“Listen, our volunteers work very hard to keep Avoca clean. We’ve received rewards in the past for our litter-free status and, in the 2022 national Tidy Towns report, we were congratulated for taking the initiative and removing all our litter bins from the village.

“We used to have six of seven of them, but we don’t have any litter bins in the village now and have maintained our litter-free status by encouraging people to take their litter home with them. Seventy-eight per cent of what goes into the bins ends up in landfill and could be recycled – cans, plastic bottles and that kind of thing.

“It has been a huge success, with the local community and businesses getting on board, and goes a long way towards sustainability.

“As I said before, this recent dumping isn’t commonplace, and it doesn’t happen that often, but it detracts from all the hard work our volunteers in the community have been undertaking to keep our beautiful village and its surroundings litter-free.

“It’s hard to say who did it, as they had transport, and it’s even harder to comprehend how far someone would be willing to go to find a quiet spot to dump in.

“Having said that, this is a busy stretch of road, in terms of traffic, so they clearly hadn’t a care in the world. Dumping it right next to the sign tells you everything you need to know about their character, that I know for certain.”