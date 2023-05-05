Disabled Wicklow man has had ‘such positive feedback’ after Ryanair flight incident

A disabled Wicklow who had to drag himself off a Ryanair flight has called for more investment in infrastructure for disabled people so that no one else has to go through his harrowing experience.

Rathdangan native Adrian Keogh took to social media to reveal how he had to crawl down the metal steps of a Ryanair flight when it landed at Landvetter airport in Sweden, turning a trip to visit his daughter on her 14th birthday into a humiliating experience, with the cabin crew looking on as he struggled down the steps.

Speaking after his ordeal, the 37-year-old Arklow Rowing Club and Kiltegan GAA Club member said he is trying to take some positives out of the experience in the hopes that other wheelchair users don’t have to suffer in silence.

“I have to say, I have had such positive feedback from people since the incident,” Adrian said. “Ninety-nine per cent of people have thanked me for highlighting the issues disabled people face.

”I haven’t heard anything else back from the airport or Ryanair since it happened, and I won’t be holding my breath either!”

“Listen, I didn’t put the incident out there for my ego or my profile, I just wanted to show the kinds of things that people with disabilities have to put up with. Even in Ireland, wheelchair access is very poor in some places, especially in regard to toilets.

“When you have a disability, you try to plan out things as best you can, but the general infrastructure can sometimes scupper that, and it could do with a lot of improving. There should be more investment in inclusivity.

“I’d love to say to myself that this is the last time someone with a disability, whether it’s a disability that prevents them from walking or any sort of disability, will have to go through what I have been through. We’re vulnerable and we deserve to go about our daily lives in a bit of comfort, so hopefully the standards will be improved.”

Driven by his desire to improve conditions for people with disabilities, Adrian’s activism has seen him collaborate with Wicklow County Council’s Sports Inclusion Disability Officer, Clara Jenkinson, on a number of projects.

A guinea pig of sorts, Adrian undertakes a vital role in testing new facilities for disabled people around County Wicklow, including visitor facilities at Glendalough and Beyond the Trees in Avondale.

“It all goes back to inclusivity,” Adrian said. “I’ve really enjoyed my work with Clara Jenkinson at the Wicklow Local Sports Partnership because I feel like it’s really making a difference.

“I’m a bit off a guinea pig, going around testing to see if ramps are not too steep, that there is not stuff sticking out that might cause the wheels to get stuck or that doors are wide enough to access toilets and there’s enough space.

“Next Thursday I’ll be in Avondale testing a new all-terrain trike. It’s like an ordinary wheelchair, but with bigger wheels and handles for steering, instead of pushing them around. If all goes well and funding can be secured, they’ll have one in situ, so anyone with a disability can book it and use it to get around.

“I’m delighted to be part of initiatives like these. If I was going to these spots I would want to know that they’ve been tested and that disabled people are adequately catered for. They’re small steps, but every little helps.”