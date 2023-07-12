Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones to play Arklow Bay Hotel

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will perform at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, July 21.

Music fans will be treated to a fantastic evening of traditional music and storytelling when Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones take to the stage at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, July 21.

The magical evening will feature Damaris Woods on banjo, Andreas Durkin on keyboard/vocals, Wayne Brereton on vocals and bass and Eddie Kane, who will be singing and playing the guitar.

Derek Warfield’s 60 years of experience, coupled with the talent and energy of The Young Wolfe Tones, brings the old tradition of Irish balladry into a new age. The story of Ireland is transmitted in their music and song and illuminated by the outstanding musicianship of three wonderful ambassadors of a new generation of traditional players.

Derek Warfield and The Young Wolfe Tones deliver Ireland’s traditional music and folk songs with an energy and skill that shows the quality of contemporaries within that tradition. The patriotic spirit of Irish music carried through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s by the Wolfe Tones now marches on in the dynamic sound of The Young Wolfe Tones.

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will play at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.)

Tickets are €25 plus booking fee and available from Gr8events.