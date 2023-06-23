Curiosity Cube turns Wicklow pupils into scientists for the day

A retrofitted shipping container transformed into a mobile science lab stopped in Arklow last week to ignite imaginations of students from two local schools.

The Curiosity Cube, created by global life sciences company Merck, visited Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir and St John's Senior National School, then opened to the Arklow community on Saturday at the Tesco Extra. During the Curiosity Cube visit, students had the opportunity to interact with local science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experts.

Kate, a 6th grade student at Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir, shared this after her visit to the Curiosity Cube: “I love the Curiosity Cube, especially the VR headset because you can experience what it is like in a classroom. All the Merck volunteers there were so nice. You’ve sparked my curiosity for science.”

Keri, a teacher at St John's Senior National School, said: “The past two days having the Curiosity Cube at our school has been a great opportunity for students to see and conduct science experiments in real life. They learnt all about contamination both on surfaces, in the environment and on food.

"They really loved the experiment where they got to look at the VR headset as well as testing different pH levels of sports drinks. They have described it as the best science lesson they’ve had all year.”

Zunaira, a Merck Analytical Development Chemist and volunteer at the Curiosity Cube, shared: “The students have been absolutely amazing. They had lots of curious questions and I’ve seen the excitement in them. As a volunteer, this has been a fulfilling experience.”

Inside the Curiosity Cube, pupils interacted with cutting-edge technology, such as virtual reality (VR), alongside other scientific equipment that made learning fun and engaging. They were lead by Merck scientists to conduct three experiments which helped them learn about contaminants. They also gained a glimpse into the world of a scientist through various activities.

The Curiosity Cube, a 7x2.5 meter, retrofitted shipping container, was created in 2017. It debuted in Europe a year ago, impacting more than 11,800 visitors at 92 events. Last year’s visitors had the opportunity to learn about the microbiome – the billions of bacteria in all of us that help our bodies to function properly.

This year’s international tour will engage 45,000 visitors at schools and public spaces via more than 250 events across 13 countries in Europe and North America. In Europe, the Curiosity Cube will make stops in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K.