Creativity flows as Tinahely centre hosts vibrant Wicklow Artists Salon

There was a fantastic atmosphere of creativity and sharing at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre when the intimate venue hosted the Wicklow Artists Salon, which moved from the Mermaid Arts Centre for their ‘Stone Soup’ collaboration with Kunstverein Aughrim.

Part of the Aughrim curatorial office’s friendly takeover of the Courthouse, the artist-run event – entitled ‘Taking the Initiative’ – explored important themes affecting artists and cultural practitioners and featured an exciting line-up of artists and cultural practitioners who took the bold step of establishing a new publishing house, a new festival, and two arts centres.

The panel for the salon included the founder of the Signal Arts Centre, Eleanor Philips, publisher of The Stinging Fly Press, Declan Meade, founding Director of The Gap Arts Festival, Garret Keogh and event facilitator, curator and founding Director of Kunstverein Aughrim, Kate Strain.

Supported by Wicklow County Arts Office, Mermaid Arts Centre, The Tinahely Courthouse and curated by visual artist Joanna Kidney and writer Philip St John, the salon consists of a moderated discussion with invited guest artists, which then opens into conversations with attendees and aims to seed learning, interactions and collaborations among participants.

Established by Kate Strain in 2022, Kunstverein Aughrim is a curatorial production office located on the ground floor of a townhouse in Aughrim that is part of an international network that develops ongoing curatorial collaborations with artists to support the artistic process of creating new work and bring audiences as close to the creative process as possible.

Speaking after the culmination of the well-received arts schedule, Kate said: “It was an amazing turnout - we must have had 40 or so people at it. Most people there were creative practitioners and were really invested and engaged in the topics we discussed.

“It’s always great to share creative energy, for artists and writers especially who, by in large, have solitary practice. Events like these give them a sense of community and support through sharing each other’s stories, journeys, tips and advice.

“It was great to put faces to people you follow online or who you’ve read or heard about. I suppose it was lovely to see that creative community all in one space and feel the closeness of it. There are so many artists, writers, actors, filmmakers and creative people in Wicklow, so the more events and opportunities for them to connect here, the better.

“A big thanks goes to Joanna Kindney and Philip St John for their work on our event. They organised the whole thing and got everyone together, chose the team, invited the speakers, and all the administration – they did all the leg work.

“Kieran O’Toole at the Courthouse was amazing with us, and the Mermaid Arts Centre and Wicklow County Arts Office supported the event too. A huge thanks to everyone who made the fantastic day possible.”