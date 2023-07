The fallen tree is blocking the R572 road between Avoca and Woodenbridge, just outside Castlemacadam Cemetery.

A tree felled in today’s stormy conditions has blocked both sides of the R572 road between Avoca and Woodenbridge, just outside Castlemacadam Cemetery.

A post on the Avoca Tidy Towns Facebook page revealed the extent of the blockage, with a spokesperson reporting that motorists are still using the road and have been passing the obstacle by carefully driving up on the footpath.