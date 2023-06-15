Councillors' questions on Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway fall on deaf ears

Questions raised by Councillors John Mullen and Miriam Murphy about progress on the long-awaited Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway went unanswered at June's Wicklow County Council meeting.

Progress on the greenway, which will connect the towns and villages of Arklow, Woodenbridge, Aughrim, Tinahely and Shillelagh, has been a hot topic of discussion since Wicklow County Council undertook a feasibility study in 2011.

After receiving a presentation on the project at last November’s Arklow MD meeting devoid of new information, elected Arklow Councillors could not contain their dismay at the lack of progress made on the highly anticipated project.

Wicklow County Council’s latest update came back in January of this year, which provided an overview of the next steps of the project and the challenges planners have encountered so far while also declaring that the long-mooted public consultation on the project would likely take place in the first half of 2023.

Seeking some clarity on when the public consultation would take place, Cllr Mullen addressed the Wicklow County Council executive management team, saying: “On the Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway, I know we're at a stage where we should be about to print or publish the detailed option map for all the routes along the 39km stretch.

“It's essential we keep up on that project because we have to have the public meetings reheld to show the commutes along the stretch and the different options being put to planning, hopefully with a target to go to planning in the autumn, which is particularly vital at this stage.

Cllr Murphy added: “l also would be interested to know about the greenway and I know Cllr Mullen brought that issue up as well. How many routes are being designed? Is it five choices, is it two? The public consultation there really needs to happen sooner rather than later.”

There was no response to the Councillors’ questions from the Wicklow County Council management team.