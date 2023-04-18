Coral Leisure Arklow set to host innovative indoor triathlon

Coral Leisure Arklow will host an indoor triathlon in aid of the Arklow Community Action Resource Centre on Saturday, April 29.

The Coral Leisure Centre in Arklow will host an indoor triathlon fundraiser in aid of the Arklow Community Action Resource Centre on Saturday, April 29.

Athletes from Arklow and its surrounding areas are invited to bike 10km, swim 500m and run 5km – as individuals or in groups of three – in support of Arklow Community Action Resource Centre, who are on the verge of opening their new premises on the Riverwalk in Arklow.

Fundraising events in aid of local charities will be taking place at nine Coral Leisure locations around the country on April 29, with their Wicklow Town location raising funds for Wicklow Cancer Support and ARC Cancer Support Services.

Speaking ahead of the triathlon, Coral Leisure Arklow Duty Manager, Alan Duffy said: “As a group, Coral do these fundraising activities every few months, just as our way of giving back to the community. We can’t wait for the triathlon, it’s going to be a really fantastic day.

“People can participate by themselves or they can do a relay, where someone swims, another person bikes and so on.

“It’s going to be like a normal triathlon but we’ve agreed to stop the clock to give people a couple of minutes to transition between the disciplines.

“If people can’t swim, bike or run, and they have they have another athletic discipline they’re better at, we’re more than happy for them to make a team and participate.

“We haven’t held something like this at the centre before, so it’s a really different and exciting event for all the staff here too.

“Not having to worry about the weather or closing roads certainly makes it a lot easier to organise!

“We’ll start to ramp up the promotion of the event the closer we get to the date but, with how popular Arklow Community Action Resource Centre is in the town, we’re be expecting a fairly big turnout on the day.

“We have track clubs and swim clubs that use our facilities, so hopefully we can dip into that group and get a good few of them interested. If the event works out well, we’d certainly look to put on another in the summer.”

Coral Leisure Arklow’s indoor triathlon fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. There is an entry fee of €20 for individuals and €30 for teams.

For more information about the indoor triathlon visit the Coral Leisure Centre Arklow’s Facebook Page.