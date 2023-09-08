Contract awarded for new Arklow columbarium wall

Arklow councillor Pat Fitzgerald has thanked Wicklow County Council staff for progressing the columbarium wall at St Gabriel’s Cemetery and appointing a contractor for its development.

Proposals for the commemorative wall, which will provide a resting place for cremated remains, were first mooted in 2017.

After putting the project out to tender in May, Wicklow County Council recently provided a project update at Cllr Fitzgerald’s request.

“I can confirm that the Environment Section has confirmed that a contractor was awarded the contract for the provision of the wall,” a Wicklow County Council spokesperson wrote.

“I understand that the wall has been ordered and arrangements are being made in relation to its delivery (it is coming from outside of Ireland).

“The Environment Section are to liaise with the staff in the Arklow MD to co-ordinate the works as the MD staff are putting in the base for the wall.”

Responding to the positive news, Cllr Fitzgerald said: “I want to thank the Council officials for making this happen, from making the money available to bring it to the tendering stage, and now, appointing a contractor.

“A lot of people now go to Dublin to get cremated, and bring the ashes back to their homes. When the wall is finished, you’ll have your own little section for the ashes, with a key, and it just means you can can go to the graveyard to pay your respects.

“I didn’t expect that it would get going this year, so I want to thank everyone involved.”