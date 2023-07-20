Concerns over speeding hotspot in south Wicklow

Arklow Councillors Pat Kennedy and Sylvester Bourke raised concerns about motorists speeding near a junction on the outskirts of Aughrim village, after receiving repeated calls from distressed residents.

Highlighting the threat to safety in the picturesque south Wicklow village, Cllr Kennedy broached the issue with Senior Executive Engineer Avril Hill at the July monthly Municipal District meeting.

“It’s just as you come from Brooklodge into the village in Aughrim,” Cllr Kennedy said. “It’s literally as you go up the top of Chapel Lane and turn right back for Brooklodge. There are a lot of people complaining about the speed of the cars coming down there.

“I think I did speak to you (Ms Hill) about it before, so I’m not sure if there’s anything you can do about it, to be honest, but I do need to highlight it to you.”

“If we haven’t already, we can do a traffic survey out there, but the best thing to do is contact the gardai because they can enforce the speed limits – we can’t,” Ms Hill responded.

“I actually got a call about this as well, and I’d totally support what Cllr Kennedy said,” Cllr Sylvester Bourke interjected. “People were asking me about a ramp there, but I don’t know if a ramp is feasible down there, on the edge of the village.”

There was no response to Cllr Bourke’s suggestion.