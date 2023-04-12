Community steps up for Avoca hall fundraiser

The Avoca community were out in force to raise vital funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the Avoca Community Hall.

There were more than two hundred people in attendance (including special guest, the Easter bunny) as organisers hosted a variety of fundraising activities, including an Easter treasure hunt, a cake sale and a bumper raffle.

Praising the Avoca community for their generosity, organiser Jenny Kane said: “It was our first ever family fun day and it went better than we could’ve ever imagined, with young and old enjoying themselves throughout.

“The donations we collected, through the sale of raffle tickets and teas, coffees and cakes, will go along way towards maintaining our community hall here in Avoca.

“We had an eater hunt for the kids, where they had to go around solving clues, which went down really well. There was also face painting, balloon twisting, a bottle stall, lollipop guessing, a colouring competition and music played by Siobhan her son Cole’s band and members of Avoca Comhaltas.

“The big draw for a lot of people on the day was the raffle of course. We had over 35 prizes that were generously donated by local businesses and community groups, ranging from vouchers and hampers to a stunning hand-crafted bench.

“A big thank you to all the businesses who contributed: Victor O’Shaugnessy, KHL Construction, Woodenbridge Hotel, Avoca Handweavers, Riverside art Gallery, Avondale Forest Park, Byyrne Fuels, The Pottery Restaraunt, Brady’s Tyres, John Quinn Pharmacy, Conal’s Tree Services, Brennan’s Electrical, Tommy Dobson, Crammond Agriplant, Meetings of the Waters, Boland's Arklow and the Avoca Men’s Shed.

“We couldn’t have done it without your help and help from community members and the Avoca Scouts, You all made the day possible.”

Among the most coveted prizes in the raffle was a beautiful bench crafted by the talented members of the Vale of Avoca Men’s Shed. Produced within the Men’s Shed, with all cutting, sanding and varnishing undertaken by its members, the expertly crafted bench attracted a lot of interest and was eventually won by a lucky individual from Wicklow Town.

“We’re delighted that the bench will be staying in Wicklow,” Pat Cronin of the Vale of Avoca Men’s Shed said. “There was a lot of work went into it and we’re so glad that it’s going to its new home.

“Our members were thrilled to help raise funds for the community hall, as its custodians have been very good to us over the years. It was our little way of giving back for all they’ve done for us.

“The Avoca Community Hall is an invaluable resource for the community and we’re more than happy to help maintain it in any way we can.”