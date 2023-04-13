Comedian Anne Gildea returns to Tinahely by popular demand

Comedian Anne Gildea will perform her new show ‘How to get The Menopause and enjoy it!’ at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday, May 6.

Comedian Anne Gildea is boiling with excitement ahead of the second performance of her acclaimed new show ‘How to get The Menopause and enjoy it!’ at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday, May 6.

A comedienne and writer, Anne is best known as one of the founding members of the popular comedy-musical trio ‘The Nualas’.

After debuting her new solo show in February, the comic went on to perform it 62 times around Ireland, entertaining over 10,000 comedy fans in 28 different venues – including a date at The Courthouse Arts Centre in October.

Join Anne on her second outing of this fabulous, informative, wet-your-pants excursion through one of life’s last great mysteries – “The Menopause”.

What is it? Why does it happen? How come some women sail through it and it turns others into off-the-scale nut jobs? Is there anything you can do about it? Why is it named after men? And why oh why is so little known about this inevitable phase of lady-life?

Anne answers all these questions and more as she rips through every angle and embraces what she considers to be menopause’s greatest gift; “The superpower of not giving a s%@te!”

Past audience members have praised the show, with one commenting: “I enjoyed it so much I went a second time and brought the husband. He had tears streaming down his face with laughter. And he learned a thing or three. Go everyone when you can. And bring all the men and women in your life too. They’ll love it.”

Menopause specialist, Dr. Deirdre Lundy, praised the hilarious show, saying: “This is the funniest, most honest and real show I have ever been to! Every woman should see it for really good information on menopause and to have genuine belly laughs. Amazingly funny and really accurate – I loved it!”

Loretta Dignam, founder of Menopause Hub, concurred adding: “Anne Gildea’s show is one woman genius. Hilarious and educational in equal parts. A must see! I laughed out loud so much my face hurt.”

Anne Gildea will appear at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are €21/€19. Doors open at 7.30 p.m.

For more information phone 0402 38529 or email: pr@courthousearts.ie or barbara@courthousearts.ie