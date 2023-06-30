Carnew Show returns with horse, sheep and dog shows

Tom Dunne with Patrick, Patrick, Sean, Tom and Paddy Dunne with the overall Show Champion Ewe at last year’s Carnew Show.

THE Carnew Show will be held on Saturday, July 15, at their usual lovely site in Umrigar just outside the village of Carnew by kind permission of the Kinsella and Stephens families.

Classes include, In-Hand Young Horses, Mares and Foals, Working Hunter Horses and Ponies, Ridden Hunter Horses and Ponies, Pony Club Games with many teams competing, always great fun.

In the sheep section there will be classes for pedigree and crossbred and commercial, also Cheviots with an All-Ireland class for a pair of Cheviot Ewe Lambs with very valuable prizes sponsored by Midland Veterinary Ltd.

There are a wide range of competitions in the marquee for baking, crafts, flowers and Junior Section with lots of prizes up for grabs.

There will be carriage driving and a dog show in the afternoon which always attracts great competition and interest, as does the pet corner and poultry.

Entries close on Thursday, July 6.