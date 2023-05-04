Business booms for exciting new Wicklow café

Head Chef Rafa puts the finishing touches to the chocolate croissants before the grand opening of the Unique Café in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Arklow.

There was a fantastic buzz around the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow last weekend when the Unique Café opened the doors to its brand new café and restaurant – the popular eatery’s second location in the bustling town.

Serving up decadent treats, tasty bagels and an extensive dinner menu, the new restaurant is already proving to be a massive hit with locals, with owner Peter Murray having to turn away customers at the launch and selling out their delicious homemade cakes on several occasions.

Delighted with the response to his latest culinary adventure, vastly experienced businessman Peter said: “The launch was crazy, we were absolutely bombarded with people, and it’s still going on. It’s all very positive, but it gives me plenty of headaches – albeit very good headaches to have!

“We had people queuing up before we opened on Sunday, and it was full for the entire day, to the extent that I had to turn about 15 people away.

“We were sold out in every cake by about three o’clock, and it was the same on the Bank Holiday Monday. We thought Tuesday might be a bit quieter, I was praying for it a bit in a strange way, so I could assess how we were doing, but it was mad busy again.

“We actually couldn’t open until noon today, because were simply sold out of everything. The guys were in from five in the morning making cakes, just to restock the display.

“We had one woman come in on Monday who had been at the launch and she was saying how delicious the cakes were. She was having a bit of a party and had come to the Bridgewater last minute to see what she could find. She ended up buying 87 worth, which left us with no cakes for the rest of the day.

“About an hour after we opened I realised that we wouldn’t have enough chefs, so I had to get another one, and I’m actually looking for another one at the moment. We have over 15 staff already, and it’s a real pleasure to be bringing more jobs to Arklow.

“Since we’ve opened I’ve had people from the business community, some of whom I knew and others I was meeting for the first time, who complimented me for breathing new life into the town, which really means so much to me.

“I’m not from the town originally, but I’ve always tried to do my best for it. Some of the business owners I met this week had heard of me through my battles with the Council over the last 12 months and told me: ‘You’re one of us Peter’, which made me feel so proud of what we’re doing.

“Honestly, I’ve been overwhelmed by the whole community’s reaction and how encouraging they’ve been. Their support makes it all worthwhile, and they have certainly been backing it up with their custom

“They’ve been thanking me for bringing Unique to the Bridgewater, and adding a new location to that side of town, but it’s really me who should be thanking them. I can’t thank them enough for getting behind this exciting new chapter for Unique.”