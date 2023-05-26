Bus Éireann to add new weekday service from Arklow to Dublin

Bus Éireann has announced new morning and evening services through Arklow on their Expressway Route 2, starting from June 6.

Bus Éireann has announced that they will be adding new morning and evening services through Arklow on their Expressway Route 2, starting from June 6.

Departing Wexford town at 5.50 a.m., the service will pick up in Arklow at 7.00 a.m. and arrive at Dublin’s Custom House Quay at 8.10 a.m. and Dublin Airport at 8.30 a.m. Expressway runs between Arklow and Dublin on an hourly basis between 7.00 a.m. and 6.15 p.m. with the last departure at 8.30 p.m.

The 5.00 p.m. departure from Dublin airport will leave Busáras at 5.30 p.m. and arrive in Arklow at 6.40 p.m. Expressway services depart Dublin airport for Arklow every hour from 10 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. with the last departure at midnight.

The new service has been licenced by the National Transport Authority and is subject to final approvals from Wicklow County Council.

“With commuter demand it makes sense now to route all journeys through Arklow, bringing this to 26 weekday services,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We are really pleased to be able to offer people living in Arklow an additional option, particularly for those who are commuting to Dublin to work. We thank our regular customers for travelling with us and look forward to welcoming new passengers on board.”

The news of a new bus service for the area is welcomed after the shock cessation of Bus Éireann’s 133 route travelling through Arklow, but that route also picked up outside Arklow in Barndarrig.