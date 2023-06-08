Body found in Dublin believed to be missing Wicklow man

Gardaí have stood down a search for Wicklow man Warren Byrne after the discovery of a male body in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Friday, June 2.

Gardaí had recently renewed their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Mr Byrne, who had been reported missing from the Arklow area of Wicklow since 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.”