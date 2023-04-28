Battle of Arklow features in new book about historic walks

The 1798 Battle of Arklow features in new book, ‘Historic Battlefields in 500 Walks’.

The 1798 Battle of Arklow features in new book, ‘Historic Battlefields in 500 Walks’.

The 1798 Battle of Arklow features in new book, ‘Historic Battlefields in 500 Walks’.

The famous 1798 Battle of Arklow features in a gorgeous new book entitled ‘Historic Battlefields in 500 Walks’.

Stretching across the millennia, from prehistoric times to the 20th century, Historic Battlefields in 500 Walks is a guide to exploring hundreds of trails, paths, and landscapes on foot, with insightful commentary on the significance of each battle in world history.

Readers will find plenty of captivating facts about the places where the fates of nations and empires were decided, including the Battle of Hastings, the Fall of Constantinople, the Battle of the Somme, the Liberation of Europe and, of course, The Battle of Arklow.

Arklow was home to two well-known battles in Irish history. The first involved the armies of Confederate Ireland and the English Parliamentarians in 1649 and was one of many battles in a series of Irish civil wars over 11 years.

The second took place more than 100 years later during the Irish rebellion of 1798 when United Irishmen from Wexford attacked the British stronghold of Arklow.

In both battles, Arklow’s proximity to Dublin made it a priority location for the British to hold and defend.

Praising the new book, a spokesperson for Visit Arklow said: “Thrilled to see Arklow featured in a gorgeous new book Historic Battlefields in 500 walks, by Steve Fallon, published by Quarto.

“A huge thanks to Sara and Caroline in Quarto, who approached us in Spring 2022 to contribute to the book, for the wonderful opportunity to be included.”