Barbie and Ken enjoy staycation at Wicklow hotel

Ken is left holding the bag as the iconic couple check in for the weekend. Photo: Leona Kinch

Ken and Barbie enjoy a stroll around the grounds of the four star hotel. Photo: Leona Kinch

Barbie-mania came to Wicklow this week when two staycationers resembling the iconic character and her doting Ken were spotted enjoying a weekend getaway at the Arklow Bay Hotel.

With Barbie rocking her signature hot pink, platinum blonde hair, massive high-heels and wheeling oversized luggage, and Ken following closely behind, looking at his flamboyant best, you could forgive on-looking guests and passers-by for doing a double take.

As they would later learn, the fabulous duo were part of an ingenious social media shoot performed and filmed by Arklow Bay staff, who were looking to promote August staycations at the four-star hotel by showing that it too is part of Barbie’s world.

Set to an upbeat soundtrack, the hilarious video featured Barbie, played by accommodation assistant Christel Sardinha, and her love-struck puppy Ken, otherwise known as barman Joe Forde.

Arriving at the hotel in style, the plastic pals are seen checking into their room before ordering some strawberry cocktails, relaxing in the garden and ending with a riotous shot of Ken gazing longingly at the object of his affection, as she completely ignores him.

“We were just trying to think of a fun way to promote our August stays in the hotel when someone came up with the Barbie and Ken angle,” a hotel spokesperson said.

“So, we asked a few staff members if they’d be interested in taking part in a video for social media, and our barman Joe and accommodation assistant Christel said they’d be up for it. We got one of our other staff members, Leona Kinch, to film it and they all had great craic doing it.

“Joe made the strawberry cocktails and, believe it or not, already had that shirt! He even wanted to wear it for the rest of his shift, but he wasn’t allowed!

“Ah, It was a bit of fun. We know the video isn’t brilliant or anything, but it was just our little way of promoting the hotel and having a bit of craic while we're at it.”