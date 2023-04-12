Avoca’s Wicklow Miners CCÉ host County Fleadh Cheoil launch event

Wicklow Miners CCÉ hosted a fantastic Fleadh launch session in the Avoca Community Hall in preparation for the Wicklow County Fleadh Cheoil, which will take place on Saturday, May 27.

Hundreds of traditional musicians and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) members from around the county descended on Avoca last weekend to play some tunes, meet their fellow competitors and to take a tour of the picturesque village ahead of next month’s County Fleadh.

Overjoyed with the massive turnout at the launch, Wicklow Miners CCÉ Chairman Mike Nesbitt said: “We had a great turnout on the day and it was a very successful event. We had a good few musicians representing a lot of the branches around Wicklow and we had great support from the local musicians and families also.

“It was so nice to have different people dropping in and playing a few tunes throughout the day. It was a very informal setup, where we had seating in the hall aranged in a big circle.

“It was particularly great to have musicians who are going to compete in the Wicklow County Fleadh, and to give them a chance to meet their fellow competitors and other musicians – young and old.

“It was a great chance for visitors to familiarise themselves with Avoca and the Community Hall, which will be one of the venues on the day in May. The other venue we have, the community school, was closed on the day of course, but they got to explore the town and the original Avoca handweavers.

“We also had some younger musicians there with us, in a different part of the Community Hall, as they were practicing for their U 10 Grúpa Cheoil, which will be our first Grúpa Cheoil that will compete this year.”

Taking place on Saturday, May 27, Wicklow Miners CCÉ will host the historic Wicklow County Fleadh Cheoil for the first time, welcoming the best musicians, singers and dancers from around the Garden County to compete for a place at the Leinster Fleadh, which will be held in Dublin in July.

You can contact your local branch secretary for entry forms for the Wicklow Fleadh Cheoil 2023, or email wicklow@comhaltas.net for further information. The closing date for entries is April 1.