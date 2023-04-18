Avoca to host concert fundraiser to refurbish four parish churches

Avoca Miners Ryan Harper, Cian Harper , Fiach Lambert and Cormac Lambert will take part in the Avoca concert.

Plaster crumbling off the walls at St Mary's and St Peter's Church in Avoca.

Fr Michael Murphy pictured with some of the performers ahead of the Avoca spring concert on Friday, April 21.

St Mary’s and St Patrick’s Church in Avoca will host an evening of music and song on Friday, April 21, to raise funds for the refurbishment of four 19th-century churches in the Avoca parish.

Churches in Avoca, Templerainey, Barniskey and Ballycoog (the oldest of the four) have fallen into disrepair recently, with the local community particularly alarmed by the pace of the deterioration at St. Joseph's Church in Templerainey and Avoca, where water is pouring through the roof and plaster is crumbling off the walls.

During the pandemic, when masses were online, local parishioners used the churches as a safe place for personal meditation and prayer - a quiet space “to counteract the chaos of the world outside".

Parish priest, Fr Michael Murphy, has described the toll that "time and weather have taken on the churches and parishioners”, who often carry hot water bottles to church to stay warm.

With the historic buildings falling into such a steady decline, funding repairs and installing a proper heating system are vital if Wicklow is to preserve such an important piece of heritage.

The response from the local community has been emphatic, with local musicians and singers lining up to perform at the upcoming evening of song.

Geraldine Wadden, conductor of two youth choirs and singer with the Opera Serenade Quintet for the past 18 years, will perform alongside Barbara Duffy and Jennifer Lee on the night.

Geraldine said: “I became involved because these repairs are vital. We have wonderful churches and they need to be here for the generations to come."

Talented pianist Brigid Kenny has been playing the organ since she was 16 and will be moving a piano into the church for the concert. Buzzing with excitement ahead of the fundraiser, Brigid said: "We will have songs from musicals and operatic arias, there will be music to suit everyone."

Fellow performer, soprano Mary Merrigan, added: “It’s really important to get this work done, it’s been cold and damp for so long, the money hasn’t been there even to fix everyday things."

A highlight of the evening will be the popular Harper-Lambert group, which has two sets of twins in their ensemble. Led by Lar Harper on double bass, the group are part of the Wicklow Miners Comhaltas group.

Also performing on the night are Avondale Voices, Avril O’Toole, Denise Brennan, Dynamics, Johnny Stafford and Niamh O’Connor.

The concert take place at St Mary’s and St Patrick’s Church in Avoca on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event are €20 and are available at Hendley’s shop, the pharmacy and post office in Avoca, Delaney’s in Woodenbridge, Kinsella’s on the Beech Road and Brennan’s Electrical, Arklow.