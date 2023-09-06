Arklow’s Coral Leisure Centre hosts Children in Care Fun Day

Children enjoy the obstacle course at the Children in Care and Aftercare Fun Day at the Coral Leisure Centre in Arklow.

There was a buzz of excitement and community spirit when children and parents came together to celebrate the Children in Care and Aftercare Fun Day at the Coral Leisure Centre for the second consecutive year.

Organised by Tusla staff, the Coral Leisure Centre welcomed around 25 children, young people and families to enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, penalty shootouts, basketball, a ball pit and other activities for small children.

There was popcorn for the kids to enjoy, along with pizza and an ice cream van, with the leisure centre generously providing their facilities free of charge, including a giant inflatable obstacle course and food and refreshments provided by Paul Sutton from the Deck Coffeehouse.

The older children in care and young people in aftercare, a service providing support for young people and young adults who have left or are leaving care, took on a leadership role and helped run the event.

The very first Children in Care and Aftercare Fun Day took place in 2018, and following a hugely successful day, it has now become an annual event.

Kate Linnane, Children in Care Social Worker, Tusla, County Wicklow, said, “The Children in Care and Aftercare Fun Day is a perfect opportunity for children and young people in care to come together and have a great time while getting to meet and get to know other children and young people who share the same personal experience of care.

“We had a lot of fun, and I want to thank Coral Leisure Centre and Paul from Deck Coffeehouse for their generous support for the day.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our children and young people in care and aftercare who made sure everything smoothly on the day. We’re already looking forward to next year!”

“The event went so well that Coral Leisure Centre has offered to hold the event again next year in August 2024.”