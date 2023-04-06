Arklow to welcome country music superstar Mike Denver in April

Superstar of the Irish country music scene, Mike Denver, is set to play the Arklow Bay Hotel on Sunday, April 23.

For Wicklow residents still experiencing Garth Brooks withdrawal symptoms, the next best thing – Portumna’s Mike Denver – is here to cure what ails you!

The Irish country and trad superstar is set to perform at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Sunday, April 23, where he will be greeted by his famously devout fans and who have been clambering for tickets for the show.

Known as “The Galway Boy”, Mike is considered one of Ireland’s most consistent and talented entertainers. Born and raised in the west of Ireland, he started touring at the age of 16, signing with the legendary Willie Carty, who has stayed by his side ever since.

A man in high demand, it’s evident from Mike’s energetic performances that he truly loves and appreciates what he does, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to see him in person, in the plush surroundings of the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Mike will be joined on the night by legendary special guest, Brendan Shine.

To celebrate the huge event, The Arklow Bay Hotel ran a ticket giveaway over the last few weeks. The two winners were Stephanie and Mary O’Reilly.

Tickets for Mike Denver’s show are €35. Doors will open at 7.30 p.m. nd the concert will begin at 8 p.m. More information at www.gr8events.ie