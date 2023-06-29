Arklow students celebrate 50 years of EU membership

Arklow Municipal District and Arklow Library recently welcomed local students, parents and teachers from primary schools to a prize-giving event to mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership.

A competition was held throughout May to mark the anniversary, with students asked to complete an EU Fun Fact Trail by visiting the Library in Arklow and the District Offices and picking up some fun facts along Arklow Main Street.

All individual entries from participating schools are on display in Arklow Library, and each entrant took home a prize for participation. Prizes were also awarded to primary schools that had participated.

Welcoming the students, Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, expressed his admiration for the colourful display of entries and commended the pupils for their participation in the competition.

He thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs for allocating funding to the District to hold the competition celebrating Ireland’s 50 years membership of in the European Union and went on to say that it was fantastic to see the staff from the library and Municipal District working in partnership to hold such an event and hoped to see many more.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer O'Gorman offered her congratulations to all the students who entered the competition and welcomed the collaboration between the Municipal District and Library.

Each participant received a goodie bag and each primary school received a small prize to acknowledge their efforts.