Arklow spirit shines at cancer support coffee morning
Eoin Mac RaghnaillWicklow People
Arklow’s famous community spirit was on full show at the East Coast FM Coffee Morning at the Arklow Bay Hotel.
The well-attended fundraiser raised much needed funds for Arklow Cancer Support (ACS), who were blown away by the massive turnout on the day.
Praising the Arklow community, a spokesperson for ACS said: “Wow, what a morning! On behalf of all at ACS, we would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to all that supported us at it.
“To the Arklow Bay Hotel, all of our volunteers, ticket sellers, those who baked and brought goodies along, the staff of Servier, Lisa and Claire from AIB, members of Life Armstrong’s Pharmacy, Adrian Dunnes Pharmacy and first choice Pharmacy, and Shannon from Enhanced Beauty – we are so thankful for your constant support.
“A big thanks to James Reid and Sean Fox for entertaining us, to everyone that donated gifts, hampers and most importantly their time. To those businesses that are hosting their own coffee mornings in aid of out charity, thank you.
“Lastly to East Coast FM, thank you for continuing to put on this event. The planning that goes into it is something else and it is a special morning for all of the cancer support services throughout Wicklow. We'll see you all again next year!”