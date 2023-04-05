Arklow shoppers rejoice as north quay two-way system restored in time for Easter

The two-way traffic system hs been restored at Arklow's north Quay after three months of road wroks.

Arklow’s shoppers rejoiced as the completion of the prolonged works on the north quay saw the two-way traffic system at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre return last week.

Part of ongoing public realm works that began in 2021, the temporary one-way system saw motorists entering the north quay diverted through a temporary access road that led out to Seaview Avenue – adding considerably to the already congested flow of traffic on Ferrybank.

The protracted works have impacted Bridgewater customers and traders alike, with some shoppers choosing to take their business elsewhere and store owners experiencing a decreased footfall for the three month duration of the one-way system.

Taking to their social media page, the Bridgewater Shopping Centre heralded the long-waited completion of the works, announcing a competition in celebration, along with a string of festive Eater events.

Delighted to have full access restored in time for a bumper Bank Holiday weekend, Bridgewater Shopping Centre Manager, Stephanie Staines said: “Thank God it’s ready in time for Easter! After Christmas, Easter is definitely our favourite time of year here. We always do a big event, and this year is no different, so we’re delighted to have full access to the centre restored in time.

“Our customers have been inconvenienced for three months and I heard a lot of talk in the town of them getting fed up having to go back through the town, because of the other road works in the area.

“They were going out to Gorey and other places for their shopping instead, which wasn’t great for us to hear, but you could totally understand people’s frustration.

“The one way system undoubtedly had an impact on trade. Of course, it’s very hard to quantify how much of a disturbance it’s been, or how much it has affected footfall, but you can see it on the ground.

“I always find that it takes until mid-March or Easter before trade really starts to pick up after Christmas, so we’re just so happy to have it done – especially in time for this weekend.

“We have three or four nice events over the next couple of weeks. We’ll be kicking off with a cupcake day with a local baker on Thursday and then we’ve a lovely event on Monday, with a petting zoo for the kids and the Easter bunny will be here giving out chocolates too.

“These events aren’t just to to promote the centre, they’re big community events, so it means a lot to people that they have better access to them. We can’t wait to welcome everyone here over the festive period.”

Praising the completion of the works, the Arklow community took to social media, with one commenter saying “delighted to hear the end of the road work – at last!, while another said, “I don’t know about others but I am thrilled. It’s so much easier when going with the kids to do the shopping in Dunnes, Boots and TK Maxx.”

Echoing the sentiments of his community, Cllr Pat Fitzgerald said: “It was a big issue there, a big impediment to traffic. There was an inconvenience for both the shopping centre and the public.

“People had to go right around the centre and a lot of them would come out onto the main road then over at Ferrybank, where there are lights you could be stuck at for ages.

“Traffic is moving a bit smoother now in that area now, which is great to see at last.”

The Bridgewater’s €100 gift card competition celebrating the finishing of the roadworks is open until Monday, April 10. See their Facebook page for details.