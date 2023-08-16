Arklow Shipping Silver Band to host summer recital this weekend

The Arklow Shipping Silver Band will host a recital at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Saturday, August 19 at 3 p.m.

Anticipation is building ahead of the supremely talented Arklow Shipping Silver Band’s upcoming recital, which will captivate audiences at the Arklow Bay Hotel on Saturday, August 19, at 3 p.m.

Renowned for their exceptional musical prowess and captivating performances, the Arklow Shipping Silver Band is set to deliver a memorable event that promises to captivate both the heart and soul.

Building on their previous successful appearances, the band's recital at the Arklow Bay Hotel Gardens is steadily amassing an enthusiastic and appreciative following.

Known for their diverse and dynamic repertoire, the band has been diligently preparing new and exciting additions to their musical lineup over the past weeks. This dedication to offering fresh and engaging compositions is a testament to their commitment to delivering an unparalleled musical experience for their audience.

The event aims to provide a soothing and immersive musical escape, allowing attendees to bask in the beauty of the natural surroundings and the harmonious melodies presented by the band. Whether you're an avid supporter of the Arklow Shipping Silver Band or a first-time listener, this Summer recital promises to be a mesmerizing experience for all.

“The Arklow Shipping Silver Band is thrilled to announce an upcoming Summer recital set to enchant music enthusiasts in the picturesque gardens of the Arklow Bay Hotel,” Band PRO Kevin Fitzgerald said.

“Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 19th, at 3:00 pm, as the renowned band brings its harmonious melodies to create a captivating afternoon for all attendees.

“We are excited to bring our music to the enchanting gardens of the Arklow Bay Hotel once again. Our team has poured their heart and soul into preparing a selection of new pieces that we believe will resonate with our cherished audience.

“The Arklow Shipping Silver Band's performance will not only showcase their musical talents but also serve as a reminder of the unifying power of music in bringing communities together. Attendees can expect an afternoon of musical excellence, beautiful scenery, and a sense of shared appreciation for the arts.

“Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of the Arklow Shipping Silver Band's Summer recital in the lush gardens of the Arklow Bay Hotel for an unforgettable afternoon of music and camaraderie. As the event approaches, the band hopes that the sun will shine on their performance on the day, enhancing the magical atmosphere of the garden recital.”