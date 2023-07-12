Arklow Seabreeze Festival kicks off on Saturday

Bodies fly through the air in the American wresling showcase at last year's Arklow Seabreeze Festival.

The Arklow Seabreeze Festival returns this weekend with a packed schedule of events that include eating competitions, an Asian craft fair and a headline performance by four-piece rock and pop covers band Big Digger.

Despite the notable absence of the much celebrated Princess Competition from this year’s line-up, festival organisers have put together a comprehensive programme of events that cater to all ages and interests.

Kicking off on Friday evening, there will be a carnival in St Mary’s Park – a fixture across the entire weekend – featuring fun and games, the Arklow First Responders group, a burger eating competition and a ‘Battle of the DJs’.

Saturday’s busy schedule will begin with Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA Club’s ‘Festival of Football’ in Pearse Park at 10 a.m., followed by two talks about the 402 Artist Collective’s Abbey Lane Medieval Mural Project between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Summer Sounds Marching Band competition will be held at Arklow Celtic FC’s grounds from 2 p.m. onwards, with Frances Little Baby Show taking place in the park at 3 p.m. and a busking competition between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Arklow Main Street will be closed to traffic at 6 p.m. to facilitate ‘Beat on the Street’ (7 p.m.), the Great Pint Challenge (8 p.m.) and Wise Guys with special guests at 9 p.m.

Main Street will be closed again on Sunday, from 1 p.m., with festivities including an Asian food and craft fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the McDonalds Teddy Bears picnic at 2 p.m. and the supremely popular Dicey’s Mega Bingo from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a string of events at 3 p.m., including American wrestling and street fun and games, while Centra’s ‘Great Ball Race’ (8 p.m.) and the doughnut eating competition (7.30 p.m.) are sure to draw big crowds.

Bringing the festivities to a conclusion, Big Digger (main stage) and The Medics (middle stage) will play music from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by the fan-favourite fireworks display, which is best viewed from the Riverwalk or Arklow Bridge.

For more information about the Arklow Seabreeze Festival visit their Facebook page.