Arklow Sailing Club to host free sailing courses throughout May

The Arklow Sailing Club is hosting a series of free sailing courses every Tuesday in May, starting on Tuesday, May 2.

If you have never sailed before and are wondering what it’s all about, why not join Arklow Sailing Club this May for a basic introduction to their sailing program, which will take place onboard some of the club’s cruising and racing yachts.

A spokesperson for Arklow Sailing Club said: “It’s that time of the year again, the boats are back in the river and the temperature is on the rise. If you have never sailed before, why not join us in May this year where we invite participants to join us for our basic introduction to sailing program, onboard some of our cruising and racing yachts as we head out into the Arklow bay.

“The program is free and will take place over the five Tuesday nights in May (starting May 2). You can come for as many nights as you want.”

To register, call Ken at 0860206140 and he will talk you through the program, which is limited to over 18s only.