Arklow RNLI volunteers assist cruiser during sailing regatta

Members of Arklow RNLI were called into action this morning at 11.02 a.m. when they received a report of a motor cruiser in difficulty.

Most of the crew were nearby at a sailing regatta and within minutes the Lifeboat Ger Tighclearr was under way with Coxswain Ned Dillon at the helm and heading to sea to reports of a vessel which had lost propulsion.

The casualty vessel was reported as being one quarter mile North East of Arklow Harbour entrance.

In a Westerly Light Breeze, the lifeboat made its way to the location.

Once on scene, it was established that the 10.5 motor cruiser with 2 crew aboard had become entangled in fishing gear and assistance was required aboard to clear the entanglement.

An RNLI volunteer went aboard the casualty vessel to assist, after efforts to clear the props failed it was decided to tow the vessel which had been acting as a support boat as part of the local Sailing Regatta, back into harbour.

The volunteer crew for this callout were: Coxswain Ned Dillon, Station Mechanic James Russell, Craig O’Reilly, Geoff Kearnes, Eddie McElheron and Jimmy Myler.

Following the call out, Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer and Community Safety Officer said: “Thankfully a positive result this morning, I think this callout goes to show literally anybody can become entangled in fishing gear, indeed I have myself as have other members of our own crew, I’m delighted the time and effort we spend on delivery of our Community Safety Plan and our interactions with all of the groups and clubs who use the harbours and river keep the water safety message to the fore in peoples minds.’