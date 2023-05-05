Arklow residents warned not to contribute to bonfires

Arklow Municipal District staff have reminded householders and individuals who hand over their waste for bonfire purposes that they will be liable for prosecution under Waste Management Regulations.

Enacted in 2009, the Waste Management (Prohibition of Waste Disposal by Burning) Regulations cover domestic household rubbish, beds and mattresses, tyres, tables and chairs, carpets, washing machines, prams garden waste, aerosol cans and electronics.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “The burning of these items causes toxic and dangerous pollutants to be created and emitted into the air we breathe, which can have profound long-term health implications.”

Wicklow County Fire Service added: “We wish to advise the public that bonfires can get out of control and threaten surrounding buildings. The smoke from bonfires can drive people from their homes and can attract anti-social activity into your neighbourhood, causing distress to all, especially older residents.

“Firefighters who witness the horrific injuries that can occur at bonfires or as a result of fireworks believe it is just not worth it.”