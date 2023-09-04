Arklow motorists notified of week-long road works

Arklow Municipal District has advised motorists that road restoration improvement works on the L-5155 Tullylusk – Kilmacoo Road will commence today, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and continue until Friday.

Traffic management will be in place throughout the duration of the works – which are part of the local authority’s three-year road works programme – and are subject to favourable weather conditions, with motorists urged to drive cautiously.

“The programme of work should be completed in five days but are subject to favourable weather conditions,” a statement posted by Wicklow County Council reads.

“Arklow Municipal District regrets any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank you for your co-operation.”