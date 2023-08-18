Arklow motorists notified of road works starting this weekend

Road works will take place along a section of the Coolgreaney Road in Arklow on Friday, 18 and Monday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic management will be in place throughout the duration of the works – which are part of the local authority’s three-year road works programme – and are subject to favourable weather conditions, with motorists urged to drive cautiously.

“Arklow Municipal District regrets any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank you for your co-operation,” a statement posted by Wicklow County Council reads.