Arklow motoring fans hit top gear as vintage car show rolls into town

Alex McLean at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Jim Waldron and Emmet Kinsella at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Billy O'Neill with his Ford Escort at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Brendan Sheehan with his 1970 Wolsey at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Classic car photographer Sarah Reidy with her Honda Civic at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Sean Dobson and Tyler Kavanagh at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Chloe Strahan at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Stephen, Billy and Kevin O'Neill at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Tom and Jack Snell at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Shamie O'Brien with his Heinkel Bubble Car at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Alanah Lacey and Tiernan Kelly at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Deborah, Tulo and David O'Gorman pictured with a 1963 Volkswagan Beetle at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Keith and Sean Corrigan at the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Car Show at the Bridgewater Centre, Arklow in aid of Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

Arklow residents flocked to the Bridgewater Shopping Centre for one of the highlights of the summer calendar when the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club held their annual car show.

Raising vital funds for Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice and the long-established car club, more than 70 expertly maintained historic vehicles and the wafting aroma of BBQ lured families into the shopping centre, with donations flowing and enthralled children having their pictures taken next to the stunning cars throughout the day.

Prizes were awarded for outstanding entries in the show, with Neil Motherway (Pontiac Catalina), Ronnie Jackson (Mercedes 450SE), Kevin Tuke (Land Rover Series), Stephen ONeill (Ford Escort Mark 1), Lance Kinsella (Golf GTI Mark 1) and Bryan Lanigan (Heinkel Bubble Car) all picking up a unique piece of glassware, specifically designed for the event.

Speaking after the highly-successful show, Chair of the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club, Paul Clarke said: “The weather was a bit dubious on the day, so we weren’t sure how it would turn out, but we were absolutely blown away by the number of people that came to the centre to get pictures taken.

“The real showpiece of the event was the 1988 Reliant Robin, a very exclusive car that people just went mad for. We put it outside Dunnes stores, and the manager told me afterwards they couldn’t believe the number of people coming into their store when they saw that car. The footfall was phenomenal.

“The car is in absolute mint condition, so much so even the people from Wicklow Hospice were wondering how we pulled it off! It was all down to a gentleman I had met through my business, who generously loaned us the car for Saturday and Sunday. He’s a big car enthusiast and was at the show last year, and said he’d help out in any way he could.

“Four months went into the planning of the event, and we rely on donations and support from the Wicklow community, local businesses, our members and members from other classic car clubs to keep putting on these events, and we’re hugely appreciative of the support we get

“We have to have public liability insurance to cover all our events, and we have to be 100 per cent in terms of the public’s safety. Then there’s all the equipment, like the fridges, BBQs, prizes and promotion costs associated with the events - so it takes a lot to put them on.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to Calor Gas, who I contacted and offered to credit €500 worth of free gas to the Hospice, and to Murt Mulligan from Inch, who brought three of his very unique vehicles and put them outside and, on top of that, also made a huge €300 donation. We had one piece of glassware left over from the event, and all the members agreed he more than deserved it - he’s such a gentleman.

“Finally, a big thanks to the Bridgewater for hosting us. They’ve already said that they want us back again next year, and we’re delighted and looking forward to seeing all those smiling faces again in 2024.”

Praising the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club and her fantastic community, Bridgewater Shopping Centre Manager Stephanie Staines said:

“A big thank you for such a great turnout for the East Coast Classic and Vintage Club Event and your generous donations towards the Our Lady's Hospice & Care Services, Wicklow Hospice.

“It was a big event, and we had fantastic support from the community. A portion of the proceeds are going to the Wicklow Hospice, and the car club need funds to survive, so it was great for both of them.

“This is the third event after we started in 2019 and had it again last year. It’s something we really want to build on, as there are a lot of car enthusiasts out there – young and old - and it’s great to give the community something a bit different to go to on the weekend. We’ll definitely keep building on it.”