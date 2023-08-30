Arklow Meals on Wheels cook to take on epic 850km Camino fundraiser

Arklow Meals on Wheels volunteer Barry Whelan will undertake an 850km Camino walk in aid of the charity in September.

Voluntary cook Barry Whelan will swap his chef whites for hiking boots next month when he embarks on an 850km Camino walk in aid of Arklow Meals on Wheels, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year.

Barry will be undertaking the Camino Frances route over the course of five weeks, beginning his journey in the town of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port before walking through the Pyrenees, crossing the border into northern Spain and trekking through countless towns and villages on his way to Santiago de Compostela.

All funds donated will go to the charity – which prepares and delivers freshly made meals to the elderly and those in need in the town – with Barry covering all the costs associated with the epic challenge.

“I’ve always fancied a long walk about, and when I got talking to the other members of the group, we thought that a fundraising walk would be a great way to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the initiative,” Barry said.

“At the moment, I’m walking at least 20km a day, and I’d go down as far as Gorey without a problem. If the weather is nice and I’m having a good day, I’ve no problem walking back too.

“People have seen me out on the road, beeping their horns and asking if I’m still doing it and how the training is going – so it’s really starting to grow legs now.

“Other than the fundraising aspect, it’s something to give me a bit of a challenge. I’ve done the Camino before, but it was only a short section that took me about six days.

“This one will be a whole other kettle of fish really. We’re talking somewhere around 33 to 35 days of walking, keeping a pace of around 25km a day, so it’s a bit of a step up alright!

“Sure, it’ll all be worth it, in terms of raising awareness and a bit of money for the meals. I can guarantee you that whatever money we raise certainly won't go to waste.

“I’m not volunteering that long here compared to the others, but it was immediately obvious to me how much of a great cause Arklow Meals on Wheels is and how much good it does in the community.

“So, anything I can do to give back, well, it’s an absolute pleasure.”

Originally from Dublin, Barry moved to Arklow 33 years ago after falling in love with the seaside town during his holidays.

Eager to give back to his adopted community, after retiring as a taxi driver, he began volunteering his time and skills in the kitchens of Arklow Meals on Wheels, where he quickly became a valued team member and friend.

“I’ve been living in Arklow about 33 years now, and got involved with Meals on Wheels about two years ago,” Barry continued. “I actually came down to Arklow for a holiday all those years ago, and the place grabbed my wife and I so much that we decided to stay.

“The town and the community have been so good to me, and when the opportunity to give back with Meals on Wheels came up, I just couldn't turn it down. I suppose, as you get older, you get a bit wiser (I hope!), and these kinds of things become more important to you.

“I cook every day here at home, but that’s about the extent of my training,” Barry joked.

“I try to do a bit of everything here at the Meals on Wheels kitchen, whether that's lugging around the big sacks of potatoes or doing the prep on the veg. I suppose I've taken over the kitchen here a bit – at least in my mind!

“It could be 60 meals that you’re preparing a day, which sounds like a lot to keep tabs on, but once I have the figures in and the meat in the oven, it runs really smoothly.

“It’s all down to teamwork really, and myself and the other volunteers get on so well together. What the team have built here over the last two decades is really special, and it's an honour to be able to help support it.

“I’ll be sending back a few photographs from my travels, so keep an eye on the social media. I'm terrible with technology, but I'm sure I can manage to send them back to the team – I hope!”

Praising Barry on the massive undertaking, Meals on Wheels colleague Joan Mooty said: “From all at Arklow Meals on Wheels, we wish Barry the very best of luck in this challenging endeavour!

“From our cooks in the kitchen to the drivers delivering meals door-to-door, our organisation relies solely on the work of volunteers. We would be very grateful for any contribution you can make to help ensure this essential service continues.”

To donate to Barry's epic walk in aid of Arklow Meals on Wheels, visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/barryswalk