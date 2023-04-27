Arklow Maritime Museum re-launch friendship card

After concentrating on fitting out a new extension for the past two years, the Arklow Maritime Museum is inviting the public to become a friend of the museum by re-launching their membership card.

Membership is €25 for individuals, €35 for families and grants you unlimited visits to the museum for 12 months, use of the library and archives for research purposes, free entrance to all lectures in the new wing of the museum and a 10 per cent discount on all items for sale – including books, maps and souvenirs.

Chairman of the museum, Jim Rees said: “We are delighted to invite everyone to become a friend of the museum. You can call in and pay either by cash or card stating that it is for a friend's membership. You can also pay online via our website. Your card will be issued from that date and be valid for a full calendar year.

“Over the past two years, we have been concentrating on fitting out the museum extension which has doubled our floor space. This extra space allows us to expand the range of themes, placing the town’s maritime history in a wider context.

“We will soon be able to tell the area’s archaeology, the town’s Viking origins, its medieval development, the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries and, finally, ‘Where does Arklow go from here?’.

“We have also expanded our research library facilities (unfortunately, books are for research only and cannot be taken off the premises) and have increased our liaison with local schools.

“We think you’ll be pleased with the changes we have made – and there is more to come!”

To apply for an Arklow Maritime Museum Friendship Card, visit the museum at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, North Quay, Arklow, or visit www.arklowmaritimeheritage.ie and apply via the donate link, stipulating your application in the comment box.