Arklow Maritime Museum extend mid-week opening hours

As part of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and the Gaeltacht’s ‘After Hours at the Museum Scheme’, the Arklow Maritime and Heritage Museum has extended its midweek opening hours until 9 p.m.

The new hours will be in operation until Friday, November 3 and facilitate four illustrated lectures – one in July, August, September and October – beginning at 7.30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday opening times will remain unchanged.

“We are delighted to announce that Arklow Maritime Museum will be open until 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday each week,” museum Chairman Jim Rees said.

“Our usual 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. opening hours that apply on Saturday and Sunday will remain the same. That means we can welcome you to our collections 69 hours a week!

“The details of the talks will be given in due course, but we can promise that they will be well worth attending.

“The usual entrance fees apply (standard €7, seniors and students €5, family of three or more €15), which are good value for visits that usually last an hour, and include introductory video, guided tour and browsing.”

For more information about the Arklow Maritime and Heritage Museum visit arklowmaritimeheritage.ie