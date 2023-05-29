Arklow Library to host talks for parents and carers of children with additional needs

Arklow Library has announced a summer series of talks for parents and carers of children with additional needs in partnership with the ‘All Kinds of Amazing’ group, Family Carers Ireland and the HSE.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m., the library will welcome guest speaker Jacinta Kennedy Mulligan from Family Carers Ireland, who will outline the supports the non-profit organisation can provide.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. HSE Social Prescribing and Well-being Coordinator Paul Brown will speak to parents and carers about mental and physical well-being.

Ms Mulligan will return to the library on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. to discuss rights and entitlements.

Speaking ahead of the calendar of informative talks, founder of All Kinds of Amazing, Jenny Kaye McEvoy, said: “I really want every parent and every carer to know they are welcome to the talks and our group, which meet every last Wednesday of the month between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“I created the group because I have learned from my experiences that this journey does not come with a map. I wanted somewhere where people can share stories, ideas and strategies to help them and their families along their journey.

“We were years trying to get a diagnosis for our daughter, and it was a very lonely time not knowing how to deal with different challenges and obstacles along the way. We celebrate every tiny win, every bit of progress.

“Kathy Scott from Arklow Library has been fantastic and so supportive. She runs autism-friendly events that are adapted to suit all abilities. My other daughter likes to help at these events, and my son comes along, as siblings are always welcome.

“Kathy provided a room in the library and gave us a space to start the group, and we now have a comfortable place to support each other in our community. Meeting new people and sharing experiences and feelings has been brilliant, and we have all made friends along the way.

“I’m looking forward to meeting you all at these upcoming talks.”

To book your place contact Arklow Library at 0402 39977 or email arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie