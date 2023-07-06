Arklow Library to host free ‘Unwind with plants’ event this weekend

Arklow Library will host a free event for adults on social and therapeutic horticulture entitled ‘Unwind with Plants’ on Saturday, July 8, from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hosted by Marie Hirst, participants are invited into the library to relax and create a mandala using leaves and petals foraged from the garden, to encourage mindfulness and calm.

Attendees can also bring some leaves and flowers from their own garden to add to their designs.

Places for this workshop are limited. Phone 0402 39977 or email arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie to book your place.