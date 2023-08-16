Arklow councillors recall race to rescue town from sinkhole – ‘The hole was like a pimple at first’

Councillors Pat Fitzgerald and Tommy Annesley (right) pictured with Arklow Municipal staff at the sinkhole on the Wexford Road, where they helped direct traffic late into the evening.

Arklow Councillors Pat Fitzgerald and Tommy Annesley sprung into action to protect local motorists and pedestrians after a substantial sinkhole opened up on the busy Wexford Road, leading to lengthy traffic delays in the County Wicklow town.

The sizeable cavity, which has since been filled in by Arklow Municipal District staff and repaired by Irish Water, was a cause of great concern and intrigue for local commuters and was initially believed to have opened due to the collapse of an underground water culvert.

Responding to a report from a concerned shop owner about the fast-expanding hole on Thursday afternoon, Cllr Fitzgerald hopped into his car and raced down to the scene. Not knowing what to expect, upon seeing the gaping hole widen with each passing vehicle that drove over it, the councillor donned a high-vis jacket and began to direct traffic.

“When I got the call there on Thursday at about 7 p.m., I didn’t really think it would be a big deal, but it turned out to be a lot more serious than I thought and a bit of an event,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

The sinkhole on the busy Wexford Road in Arklow.

“I went up and saw the hole, parked my car, and said I’d have to do something about it. The cars were absolutely rocking off it, with the bottom end of vehicles nearly bashing off the lip of the hole, and there was a real danger to the motorists and pedestrians as it continued to deteriorate.

“A local woman approached me with a bib, so I put it on and started directing the traffic. I would have a bit of an idea of how to offer direction from all my time at the side of GAA pitches, but it’s certainly the first time I’ve stepped out onto the road to do it!

“Cllr Annesley arrived shortly after me and put down a couple of cones, and we stayed there for the guts of an hour and a half.

“It was quickly getting dark, and I think the two of us were getting a bit worried because it could have easily led to someone being injured.

“The Municipal District staff arrived down as quickly as they could, fair play to them, and set up around the hole. I kept doing the traffic while they were setting up, and the council lads must have been there till after 10 p.m. before they had finished.

“I’m happy to say that it was dealt with as quickly as possible, and the council staff did a great job responding to the problem and fixing it.”

As Cllr Annesley later revealed, engineers confirmed that the hole opened due to the collapse of an old wastewater pipe belonging to Irish Water, who returned to the scene on Saturday morning to repair the damage.

“I got a phone call from a concerned motorist on Thursday and ran up there to the Wexford Road to see what was happening,” Cllr Annesley said.

The sinkhole on the busy Wexford Road in Arklow.

“The hole was like a little pimple at first, but you could see it growing and getting bigger and bigger before your eyes, and vehicles were hitting it and making it bigger.

“I got a shovel and stuck it down into the hole, and I lost the handle of it in the darkness. Now, I didn’t lose the shovel because I didn’t let go, but it could’ve kept going and going if it wanted to.

“So, I got a cone or two while Pat was directing the traffic around it.

“Someone had come along and given him a high-vis jacket, and he certainly looked the part fair play to him. We were joking later that he shouldn’t have been out there because he didn’t have the right road traffic qualifications!

“The night was closing in very quickly, and we were afraid someone was going to get hit by a car or fall, but we stayed there until the council crew arrived about an hour or so later when they put down sandbags and did a great job fixing it up.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been told that Irish Water will have to dig it up again to complete the repairs, which is an inconvenience of course but that’s just something that has to be done.

“I’m just glad that we were all able to come together to prevent an accident from happening, and I have to commend the council staff for the swiftness of their action.

“It could’ve easily ended in tears or serious damage, and I’m happy it was resolved without much of a disturbance.”