Arklow councillors hail ‘game changing’ Wicklow-Wexford electoral constituency

A new three seat Wicklow-Wexford contituency will be created ahead of the 2025 elections.

Arklow councillors have hailed today’s news that a new inter-county constituency of Wicklow-Wexford will be created as part of a shake-up of the next Dáil, sparking hopes the seaside town will see the election of its first-ever TD.

Receiving broad acclaim, the Electoral Commission’s report outlined the creation of the new three-seat constituency, which will take in territories from the south and north of the respective counties, encompassing an area (including Arklow and Gorey) from Rathdrum and the Rath townland in Wicklow to Rossard and Killincooly in Wexford.

Wicklow and Wexford will remain individual constituencies, albeit reduced from five to four seats apiece to accommodate the new inter-county constituency, with the additional seat in Wicklow-Wexford one of 14 that will see an increase to 174 TDs representing 43 constituencies in the next Dáil, up from the current 160 TDs in 39 constituencies.

With all of Wicklow’s current TDs located in the north of the county, and councillors from across its south and west districts repeatedly raising the need for more representation in their areas, today’s “ground breaking” news has been welcomed with open arms by several of Arklow’s local representatives.

“This is really exciting, opens up all sorts of possibilities and will really give us a great chance of getting some representation in this part of the county,” Fine Gael Cllr Sylvester Bourke said.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the broader Arklow area. This is going to be game-changing for representation, as far as I’m concerned.

“I’m sure there will be a wave of candidates who come out of the woodwork and become more interested and involved in politics in the area. I suppose you’d want to be doing exceptionally well in the local elections next year, in terms of the parties looking at candidates.

“I’d never rule anything out, but if they’re really stuck, you never know, I might give it a go!

“Seriously though, I fully embrace this change and look forward to seeing all the opportunities and potential benefits it can bring to this part of Wicklow.”

Echoing Cllr Bourke’s sentiments, Independent Arklow native Cllr Peir Leonard added: “This is going to be a hugely positive thing for the Arklow town and the broader district.

“If this change means that we have someone on the ground, someone who knows the people and the areas they’re representing, then this is going to be really ground breaking for us.

“Look it, it certainly can’t make things any worse down here. I’m open to any changes that will put Arklow on the map because, at the moment, it feels like a forgotten town.

“The community needs this change. We need to thrive, and a the moment, we’re just surviving because there’s no investment, and a lot of that stems from the lack of representation here. It’s so important to have someone local in the government who is intrinsically linked to the local community.

“Being tied in with Wexford is very exciting too, as we share so many links in terms of our tourism, our marine environments and beaches.”

Detailing the rationale behind the sweeping changes, the Electoral Commission’s report noted that the constituency should comprise 41 EDs (electoral Divisions) with a population of 49,743 from north Wexford and 31 EDs with a population of 35,708 from south Wicklow, with the Wicklow-Wexford constituency having a population of 85,451, with a variance of -3.75 per cent.

“The Commission proposes an entirely new arrangement of the constituencies in the counties of Wexford and Wicklow. This stems from the fact that both constituencies are currently five-seat constituencies,” the report reads.

“A key consideration with regard to the Wicklow constituency were issues regarding the adjacent constituency of Wexford. The population of the Wexford constituency is too high to maintain its current five-seat configuration. The variance would be 10.78 per cent. However, Co. Wexford could not form two three-seat constituencies within its county boundary.

“For Wexford to remain a five-seat constituency would have required significant transfers of population and a number of consequential county boundary breaches. Wexford also does not have sufficient population to support two three-seat constituencies without significant transfers and a number of county boundary breaches.

“The Commission noted that the combined populations of Co. Wicklow and Co. Wexford equated to almost exactly 11 seats. It also noted some submissions highlighted close ties between south Co. Wicklow and north Co. Wexford.

“In light of this, the Commission examined, in detail, different variations of how these two constituencies could be divided to accommodate a third combined constituency.

“The Commission recognises that its recommendation is a novel approach of merging sizeable parts of the two counties to create a new ‘inter-county’ constituency. However, it believes that it is appropriate to the specific and particular local circumstances.

“The Commission, after extensive deliberations, therefore decided to create a new constituency called Wicklow-Wexford. It was decided to reduce the two five-seat constituencies of Wicklow and Wexford by one seat each and allocated an additional seat to create this new three-seat constituency.”