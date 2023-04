26 houses and new crèche to be built in final phase of Meadowvale development in Arklow

Originally imagined as a mixed-use development, the last phase of Meadowvale contravenes the Arklow Local Area Plan. Pictured is the neighbouring, completed development.

Elected members of the Arklow Municipal District have shown their commitment to tackling the housing crisis by voting to contravene their Local Area Plan and allow for 26 houses and a new crèche to be built in Arklow.