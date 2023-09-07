Arklow company sponsors new vests for Avoca Tidy Towns

The kind gesture came about when members of the Tidy Town group contacted Topline to order 20 vests emblazoned with the Avoca Tidy Towns logo ahead of a visit from the Pride of Place Awards 2023 judges to see the ‘Avoca – Stepping Forward Together’ project.

“We’re delighted with the vests and appreciate any sponsorship or donations we get because it goes back into the community,” Avoca Tidy Towns member Bernie Ivers said.

“We do buy a good bit of stuff from Bolands, and when we were ordering the vests and said we wanted them for the Pride of Place judges’ visit, they kindly offered to sponsor them. We got 20 of them, and they are fairly expensive, so we very much appreciated the gesture.

“They will certainly be put to good use, and you can expect to see Tidy Towns volunteers looking at their best as they are out painting, sweeping and cleaning around the village!”

Delighted to present Bernie with the new vests, General Manager at Topline Bolands, Anthony Martin said: “We always want to help out with all organisations and community groups around Wicklow, not just in Arklow, and we know the fantastic work the Avoca Tidy Towns volunteers do in their community.

“When the Tidy Towns volunteers were putting in their order for the 20 high-vis jackets and said they had a big event coming up, we were more than happy to sponsor them.

“We had the vests branded, and they seemed delighted with the end product. Anything we can do to help support the group and other community organisations and charities is a real pleasure.”