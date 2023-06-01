Arklow communities allocated €10,000 in Estate Grant Funding

A total of 15 estates and residents associations in the Arklow Municipal District have been allocated €10,000 in Estate Grant Funding for 2023.

Blackberry Glade, The Pines, Harbour Court, Ballygannon Residents Association, Cre na Mara, Viewmount, Aughrim Hall and Cluain Ard have all received €500 in funding, while Kirikee Upper Residents Association, John Paul Avenue, Woodlands Estate and Fr Redmond Park received €750.

Avondale Heights Committee Residents Association, Ballanagh and Churchview were allocated €1,000 each.

The residents associations and estates will use the funding to cut grass, plant flowers and help maintain their respective estates.

Praising the funding, Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kenney said: “It’s great to see that this funding has been allocated, as it provides huge benefits to these communities.

“All of the work is undertaken by the people in these communities, who provide great value for money. In their capable hands, a grant of €1,000 yields at least €3,000 worth of work. They really stretch it very far."