Arklow church donates to Community First Responders

The Arklow Christian Community Church supported the Arklow Community First Responders at their monthly Super Sunday event in March.

Praising the volunteers for their generosity, selflessness and their dedicated service to the Arklow community, Pastor Solomon Aroboto was delighted to present the cheque in-person to Arklow Community First Responders John Summers, Denise Guilfoyle and Liam Wolohan.

Speaking after the presentation, John, Denise and Liam said they were “absolutely delighted” with the church’s generous contribution and felt supremely honoured to be chosen as this month’s recipients.

The Arklow Christian Community Church organises a Super Sunday fundraising event at their highly popular Sunday service every month.

The church has made sizeable donations to a variety of worthy local causes over the years, including Men’s Sheds, Arklow Tidy Towns, Arklow’s schools, The East Wicklow Youth Service, the Vault Youth Café, The Arklow Community Action Resource Centre and Arklow First Responders – to name but a few.