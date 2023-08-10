Arklow Christian Community Church donates to Sea Scouts

Pastor Solomon Aroboto makes a donation to Denise Rowlands and members of the Arklow Sea Scouts at the Arklow Christian Community Church. Photo: Michael Kelly

The Arklow Christian Community Church supported Arklow Sea Scouts at their monthly Super Sunday event for August.

Praising the volunteers for their generosity, selflessness and their dedicated service to the Wicklow community, Solomon Aroboto was delighted to present the cheque in-person to Denise Rowlands and members of the Arklow Sea Scouts.

Speaking after the presentation, Denise and members of the Arklow Sea Scouts said they were “delighted” with the church’s generous contribution and felt supremely honoured to be chosen as recipients.

The Arklow Christian Community Church organises a Super Sunday fundraising event at their highly popular Sunday service every month.

The Arklow Christian Community Church has made sizeable donations to a variety of worthy local causes over the years, including Men’s Sheds, Arklow Tidy Towns, Arklow’s schools, The East Wicklow Youth Service, the Vault Youth Café, The Arklow Community Action Resource Centre and Arklow First Responders – to name but a few.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​