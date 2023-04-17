Arklow & District Chamber to host information event for current and prospective members

The will Arklow Business Enterprise Centre will host current and prospective Arklow & District Chamber members on Thursday, April 20.

Featuring a line-up of guest speakers, the event will provide networking opportunities and cover a range of relevant business topics, including a look at the economy and local news, an update from SSE Renewables and an overview of the Chamber’s areas of focus in 2023.

An Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said: “In a post-Covid environment, we are keen to re-engage with our members. This event is open to Chamber members and those who are considering joining our organisation.”

The Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce’s members connect evening will take place at the Arklow Business Enterprise Centre, Kilbride Industrial Estate on Thursday, April 20 between 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

To reserve your place, call the Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce at 0402 26909 or email chamber@arklow.ie