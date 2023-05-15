Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce nominated for national award

Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce has been nominated in the ‘Most Innovative’ category in the annual Chambers Ireland Awards.

The Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Coffee and Classroom’ campaign has been nominated in the ‘Most Innovative’ category in the annual Chambers Ireland Awards.

The inventive Coffee and Classroom campaign is a library of videos aimed at helping business owners navigate the challenges of the modern business environment, covering topics like inflation, mentoring, advertising, project management and remote working.

Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce were overjoyed with the nomination at the prestigious Chambers Ireland Awards, which seek to recognise the outstanding work done by the network of Chambers from around the country.

The annual awards provide an opportunity for local and county Chambers to showcase their achievements across a variety of categories, from innovative projects to successful events, as well as creative collaborations between companies, local authorities and more.

Reacting to the nomination, an Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce spokesperson said: “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved here. Watch this space, as the final results will be made at the end of June

“And remember, we are here to support our local business community.”

For more information about the Arklow & District Chamber of Commerce campaign visit www.arklow.ie