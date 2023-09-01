Anticipation builds in Avoca as judges for Pride of Place Awards due to visit

Avoca will welcome judges from the Pride of Place Awards to south Wicklow on Wednesday, September 6.

Anticipation is building in Avoca ahead of a visit from the Pride of Place Awards 2023 judges, who will arrive in the picturesque south Wicklow village on Wednesday, September 6.

One of four Garden County entrants selected for the prestigious awards, Avoca’s participation in the all-island competition acknowledges the fantastic work undertaken by the tightly-knit community, who will showcase their ‘Avoca – Stepping Forward Together’ project during the visit.

The judges will arrive at the Avoca Handweavers Mill at 9.30 a.m. for a short tour of the renowned weaving hall before going to the Avoca Community Hall at 10 a.m. for the project presentation and Red Kite Walk and Rooster Park to view the work completed.

The IPB Pride of Place Awards, in association with Co-operation Ireland, is an all-island competition that acknowledges the work communities are doing all over the island of Ireland.

The competition’s focus is on people coming together to shape, change and improve daily lives in their communities. Since the competition commenced in 2003, it has impacted hundreds of thousands of people, all of whom are proud of their place.

“As one of four entrants from Wicklow in this year's awards, we are proud to present our project titled ‘Avoca – Stepping Forward Together,” a community spokesperson said.

“The project outlines the tremendous community effort on three fronts in recent times – to arrange and deliver meals to vulnerable people cocooning in the area during the Covid pandemic and the extension to the Red Kite Walk and the Rooster Park walking track and viewing area.

“Everyone is most welcome to attend the Community Hall at 10 a.m. for the presentation, and the larger the turn-out the better, so the judges can see the community support.

“Representatives from Avoca Tidy Towns, Avoca Active Retirement, Avoca ICA, Avoca GAA & Ladies GAA Clubs, Avoca Camogie Club, St. Patricks Soccer Club, Avoca Scouts 14thWicklow Avoca, Light up Avoca, The Vale of Avoca Mens Shed, Community Hall Group, Wicklow Miners Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Avoca Senior Citizens Committee are especially welcome and please wear your club or group colours/uniform to add to the occasion.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Avoca.”

The IPB Pride of Place awards are based on communities demonstrating directly to the judges their pride in their place through oral presentations where they highlight community activities, culture and many other aspects that contribute to their pride of place.

“The competition is about showing respect and inclusion for every sector in our communities, young, old, rich, or poor and creating communities to which the people are proud to say they belong,” Tom Dowling, former Meath County Manager, Chairperson and founder of the Pride of Place initiative said.

“It is also about communities demonstrating pride in their heritage, culture, achievements, people, and place.”